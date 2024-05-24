Heatwave Toll: Over 16,000 Heatstroke Cases, 60 Deaths In India Since March 1

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India has reported as many as 60 heat-related deaths and over 16,000 cases of heatstroke since March 1, as scorching temperatures affect vast regions of the country. The intense heatwave has led to a surge in heat-related illnesses, with the latest two suspected deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan's Kota on May 22.

Data from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), under the Union Ministry

of Health and Family Welfare, revealed that 32 people have died due to confirmed heatstroke and 28 from suspected heatstroke. The country has seen 16,344 suspected heatstroke cases since the beginning of March, with 486 cases reported on May 22 alone.

Heatstroke is a serious medical condition where the body overheats, potentially affecting vital organs like the brain, liver, and kidneys, posing a significant threat to life.

The NCDC has been actively monitoring heat-related illnesses as part of its Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP). A source familiar with the situation said, "New suspected heatstroke cases and deaths are reported every 24 hours, updated by the states/UTs on a centralized platform. The cumulative figures are since March 1."

In response to the ongoing heatwave, the central government

has issued a fresh advisory to all states and Union Territories. The advisory urges hospitals to be fully prepared to handle heat-related illnesses and ensure the availability of essential medicines, IV fluids, ice packs, ORS, and necessary equipment.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on May 24, warning of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in many parts of Rajasthan, Vidarbha-Madhya Pradesh, and some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi from May 24 to 27.