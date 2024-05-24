Ameesha Patel SEXY Photos: Gadar 2 Actress Flaunts Her Cleavage In Bikini Top

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ameesha Patel bikini pictures: Many praised the actress
' ageless beauty and great body in her viral
bikini photos. Some said she was challenging younger actress
es.
Ameesha
Patel
renowned for her appearances in successful films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, is again making news.
This
time for her amazing photographs. Ameesha
recently uploaded lovely photos of herself in a chequered bikini, expressing confidence and enjoying the summer.
Fans couldn't help but admire her for keeping such a
strong
and toned appearance even in her forties. The photo, shot in a swimming pool, shows Ameesha in a stylish bikini with matching sunglasses and her hair flowing freely.
She captioned the post with“Summertime”. Ameesha Patel opted for a pinkish glam makeup look, which further added charm to her sunkissed photos.
Ameesha Patel's bikini photos soon
went
popular on social media, with many fans praising her timeless beauty and
great
body. Some even commented that she was providing stiff competition to younger actress
es.
Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the hit film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, earning the Zed Cine Award for Best Female Debut.
She maintained her career with films such as Badri and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, where she received praise for her performances.
After
a succession of
ups and downs in her career, Ameesha moved on to supporting parts in films such as Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Bhool Bhulaiya. Despite the difficulties, she returned with the sequel Gadar 2 in 2023, which became her highest-grossing release.
