Kanhaiya Kumar Net Worth: Know Age, Education, Family And More

star

candidate.

Kanhaiya Kumar is a Congress candidate for the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, where he is contesting against BJP candidate Manoj Tiwary.



Kanhaiya Kumar has MPhil and DPhil degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University and an asset of Rs 10.72 lakhs.



Kanhaiya Kumar has disclosed a yearly income of ₹18328. Kanhaiya Kumar has revealed six outstanding criminal charges against them, seven

of which are

severe.



His autobiography, "Bihar to Tihar: My Political

Journey," released in October 2016, details his childhood in rural Bihar, and his undergraduate years in Patna and Delhi.



Following his Master's at Nalanda University in Patna, he earned a PhD in African Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2011.

Kanhaiya Kumar was the first AISF member to become the president of the JNU students' union, defeating ABVP,

SFI, and

NSUI

candidates.



In 2019, he contested in the parliamentary polls

from Begusarai as a

CPI

candidate but lost to Giriraj Singh of

BJP.

His father's name is Jaishankar Singh, and his mother is Meena Devi. According to reports, he belongs to the

Bhumihar

caste.