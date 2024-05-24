Kanhaiya Kumar Net Worth: Know Age, Education, Family And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kanhaiya Kumar is a Congress candidate for the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, where he is contesting against BJP candidate Manoj Tiwary. Know some interesting facts about the
star
candidate.
Kanhaiya Kumar is a Congress candidate for the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, where he is contesting against BJP candidate Manoj Tiwary.
Kanhaiya Kumar has MPhil and DPhil degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University and an asset of Rs 10.72 lakhs.
Kanhaiya Kumar has disclosed a yearly income of ₹18328. Kanhaiya Kumar has revealed six outstanding criminal charges against them, seven
of which are
severe.
His autobiography, "Bihar to Tihar: My Political
Journey," released in October 2016, details his childhood in rural Bihar, and his undergraduate years in Patna and Delhi.
Following his Master's at Nalanda University in Patna, he earned a PhD in African Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2011.
Kanhaiya Kumar was the first AISF member to become the president of the JNU students' union, defeating ABVP,
SFI, and
NSUI
candidates.
In 2019, he contested in the parliamentary polls
from Begusarai as a
CPI
candidate but lost to Giriraj Singh of
BJP.
His father's name is Jaishankar Singh, and his mother is Meena Devi. According to reports, he belongs to the
Bhumihar
caste.
MENAFN24052024007385015968ID1108254328
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.