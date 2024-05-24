Zelensky Visits Kharkiv Printing House Destroyed By Russians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the site of the printing house in Kharkiv destroyed by Russian missiles.

The head of state posted a video

of the visit on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“It is one of the largest printing houses in Kharkiv and all of Ukraine. Yesterday, a Russian missile strike killed seven people here. My condolences to their families and friends. Another 21 people were injured. The production complex was destroyed, and tens of thousands of books

were burned. A lot of children's literature, text books

, manuals... Russian terror must never go unpunished. Step by step, we are making sure that the Russian state feels the consequences and the price of its evil,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Zelensky chairs meeting with officials inregion

As reported, on May 23, Russia struck Kharkiv and the region. As a result of the strike at a printing house in Kharkiv, seven people were killed and 21 injured. A large-scale fire broke out in the paper shop.