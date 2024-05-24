In Kharkiv, All Victims Of Attack On Printing House Identified By DNA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the victims
of the May 23 Russian strike on a printing house were identified by DNA.
“During the night, we managed to identify all those killed in the attack on the printing house. A 26-year-old Kharkiv resident had to provide DNA samples to make sure it was his mother. His mother worked at the printing house as a typist. Another of her colleagues, also a typist, was also identified only after comparing the samples. The samples were provided by the 68-year-old mother. Criminologists call it a family search,” Bolvinov said.
According to him, the only man who was among the previously unidentified victims
worked as a stacker-packer. His parents were found by police in Sumy.
According to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, as of the morning of May 24, nine people who were injured
during rocket attacks
on the printing house are in hospital.
“Two of them are in intensive care in serious condition. The others are being treated in the surgical, neurosurgical, and trauma departments. Their condition is of moderate severity,” the RMA said.
As reported, on May 23, seven employees of a printing house were killed and 21 people were injured
as a result of a series of rocket attacks
on Kharkiv. A large-scale fire broke out.
