In Kharkiv, All Victims Of Attack On Printing House Identified By DNA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the victims

of the May 23 Russian strike on a printing house were identified by DNA.

This was reported on Facebook by the deputy head of the Main Department of the National Police

in the Kharkiv region, Serhii Bolvinov, Ukrinform reports.

“During the night, we managed to identify all those killed in the attack on the printing house. A 26-year-old Kharkiv resident had to provide DNA samples to make sure it was his mother. His mother worked at the printing house as a typist. Another of her colleagues, also a typist, was also identified only after comparing the samples. The samples were provided by the 68-year-old mother. Criminologists call it a family search,” Bolvinov said.

According to him, the only man who was among the previously unidentified victims

worked as a stacker-packer. His parents were found by police in Sumy.

“In the evening, they were sampled. In each of these cases, we are with the people. This is a heavy moral burden for our specialists, but it is for these people that they work, stay in the city and do their job every day,” Bolvinov said.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, as of the morning of May 24, nine people who were injured

during rocket attacks

on the printing house are in hospital.

“Two of them are in intensive care in serious condition. The others are being treated in the surgical, neurosurgical, and trauma departments. Their condition is of moderate severity,” the RMA said.

As reported, on May 23, seven employees of a printing house were killed and 21 people were injured

as a result of a series of rocket attacks

on Kharkiv. A large-scale fire broke out.