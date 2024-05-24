Local Favorite Powerhouse Grill Celebrates 20 Years Of Serving Yakima

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Powerhouse Grill , a beloved locally owned restaurant in Yakima, is celebrating over 20 years of serving the community with delicious food and exceptional service. As a small business, Powerhouse Grill would like to thank the community for their continued support over the years.In response to the growing demand for gluten-free options, Powerhouse Grill has added new menu items to cater to those with dietary restrictions. From gluten-free burgers to salads, there is something for everyone to enjoy at Powerhouse Grill.In addition to their new gluten-free options, Powerhouse Grill has also recently updated their menu with new lower pricing, making it even more affordable for customers to enjoy a meal at their establishment."We are always looking for ways to improve and provide the best dining experience for our customers," said the owner of Powerhouse Grill. "We are excited to introduce new menu items and lower pricing to make dining with us even more enjoyable for our community."Whether you're looking for a quick cup of coffee or a place to gather with friends and family, Powerhouse Grill welcomes you to come and experience their delicious food and warm hospitality.For more information about Powerhouse Grill and their menu offerings, visit their website at or stop by their restaurant located at 3807 River Road in Yakima, WA.####

Heather Underwood

Powerhouse Grill

+1 509-469-9900

