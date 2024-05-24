Golf: Indian Legends Atwal, Jeev Start Strongly At Seniors PGA Championship, Lie Tied 19Th

(MENAFN- IANS) Benton Harbor (USA), May 24 (IANS) India's legendary golfers Arjun Atwal and Jeev Milkha Singh were off to a strong start with identical 2-under 69 each in the first round of the Senior PGA Championship. They were tied 19th in what is one of the Majors for the Seniors (Over 50) on the Champions Tour.

Australia's Richard Green and Englishman Richard Bland shot 7-under 64 each at Harbor Shores and were leading at the $3.5 million event. Defending champion Steve Stricker opened with a 5-under 66 and was among five players with 66.

Jeev started on the first tee and had his first birdie on the fourth and followed that with a hat-trick of birdies from seventh to ninth to turn in 4-under. On the back nine. he had a double bogey on Par-4 12th and missed some birdie chances to finish with 69.

Atwal began on the 10th with a birdie and one more on the 12th. He bogeyed three holes in a row from 16th to 18th and turned in 1-over. On the back nine, he birdied the first, third, and ninth and bogeyed Par-4 sixth to finish in 69.

Presidents Cup International Team Captain Mike Weir mixed six birdies with one bogey to open in 5-under 66 and was T-4. He played alongside Darren Clarke (67) and Ernie Els (70).