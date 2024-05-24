Retirement Planner Stops In Cleveland OH On 2,000+ Mile Bike Ride To Support Ponzi Scheme Victims - Next Stop Pittsburgh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Ride Toward Redemption: Grandfather Cycles 2000 Miles for Ponzi Victims' Justice

- Aaron NovingerCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aaron, a grandfather of three, has pedaled his bike across seven states with three states remaining and has completed more than 1,700 miles as he rides from Dallas TX to Washington DC. Along the way, he is spreading hope and inspiration for the families affected by the StarGrower Ponzi scheme. Aaron has left Cleveland OH and is pedaling toward Pittsburgh PA.Aaron Novinger embarks on an extraordinary 2,000 mile journey riding his bike across the United States. The Pedaling for Ponzis ride is to raise awareness and funds for the families of the StarGrower Ponzi scheme (based out of Indianapolis IN) where over 40 families lost more than 8 million dollars.Novinger began his journey on April 22, 2024 from Fort Worth, Texas with a goal to raise $1 million on his way to his final destination in Washington D.C. Aaron will give 100 percent of the charitable donations to the dozens the families who gave money, in some cases life savings, to StarGrower Asset Management, and its founder George Blankenbaker, who is in jail for defrauding his investors (most of whom were elderly). See United States v. George Blankenbaker, No. 1:21-cr-102-SEB-TABPedaling for Ponzis:Monday, April 22, 2024 – May 27, 2024 (Memorial Day)12 Major U.S. Cities Along the Way (list below)Inspired by his personal journey of overcoming physical disabilities and building successful businesses, Novinger decided to channel his resilience into a mission for justice and restoration. Accompanied by his devoted wife, Rebecca Novinger, he will pedal the grueling distance advocating for change and petitioning for stricter laws against Ponzi scheme perpetrators and state relief funds to aid the affected families.“Many retirees lost their life savings because of the deceitful actions of one person,” says Novinger. "If one person can be responsible for taking away someone's retirement, why can't many of us, working together, get it all back. We must unite to rewrite the narrative for these families, offering hope where there's been despair." Novinger invites everyone to join him on this journey of compassion and solidarity,“Together, we will pedal towards justice, one mile at a time.”To follow Aaron's journey or to donate to the cause, please visit PedalingForPonzisMedia outlets in the following cities, please RSVP to Rebecca Novinger at 682-472-8558 or ... to set up an interview:Dallas/Fort Worth TX, Oklahoma City OK, Wichita KS, Kansas City MO, St. Louis MO, Chicago IL, Indianapolis IN, Cincinnati OH, Columbus OH, Cleveland OH, Pittsburgh PA, Baltimore MD, Washington D.C.

