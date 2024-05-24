Qatar Fund For Development, WHO Sign Core Contribution Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ahead of the World Health Assembly 77, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have signed Core Contribution Agreement to support the implementation of the extended 13th WHO Programme of Work.

The agreement entails a contribution of $4 million from The State of Qatar to WHO, through QFFD, aimed at enhancing the organization's efforts in addressing global health

challenges. This partnership underscores the state of Qatar and QFFD's unwavering commitment to improving health

outcomes and promoting sustainable development goals worldwide.

"Our partnership with WHO is a testament to our dedication to leaving no one behind in the pursuit of health

equity worldwide. By supporting WHO, we aim to empower communities, enhance health

care access, and contribute to a health

ier future for all. "Said Mr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Aseeri, Acting Director General of QFFD

"Flexible funds are critical for WHOs life-saving work. With thanks to long-standing partners like the Qatar Fund for Development, WHO can use these funds to swiftly respond to global health

needs as they arise. I am grateful to the State of Qatar for their support and for allowing us the flexibility we need to carry out our mission and mandate, said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The extended 13th WHO Programme of Work (GWP13) focuses on a comprehensive approach to health

, addressing communicable and non-communicable diseases, strengthening health

systems, and promoting health

through the life course. This collaboration will particularly emphasize supporting countries in crisis and post-crisis contexts, aligning with the state of Qatar and QFFD's mission to provide crucial aid where it is needed most.

As the world continues to navigate complex health

challenges, the partnership between QFFD and WHO represents a beacon of hope and a model for international cooperation in the realm of global health

. This agreement is a significant step towards achieving the shared goal of a health

ier, more resilient world.