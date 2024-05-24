Qatar Chamber, International Labour Organization Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber Acting General Manager Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak Al Mansouri recently held a meeting with Ruba Jaradat, Regional Director for Arab States at the International Labour Organization (ILO), in the presence of Max Tuñón, Head of the ILO Office in Doha.

Also present at the meeting were Abdul Aziz Al Kuwari, Director of the Legal Affairs Department at Qatar Chamber, Alanoud Al Mohannadi, Director of Member Affair Department, and Mohamed Saad Al Mohannadi, Director of General Manager Office.

Speaking at the meeting, Ali Al Mansouri expressed the Chamber's welcome to strengthening cooperation with the ILO, praising its role in in labour-related issues. He highlighted several areas of potential co-operation between the chamber and the ILO.

Al Mansouri also said that Qatar has successfully developed legislation and laws related to labour, emphasising that this reflects its commitment to providing an appropriate and safe work environment.

For her part, Ruba Jaradat lauded the close cooperation between the ILO and the Qatar Chamber, highlighting the Chamber's participation in various conferences and meetings held by the organization.

She further emphasised the ILO's interest in promoting cooperation and exchanging expertise with the Chamber in the fields of research and studies.