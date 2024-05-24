Moci Discusses Challenges Facing Logistic Services Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry

of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) organised a round-table discussion with several logistics companies, in aim of discussing the main challenges facing the logistic services sector and seeking solutions that will help develop it. Participated in the session, Saleh bin Majid Al Khulaifi, Undersecretary for Industry and Business Development Affairs.

This session is one of a series of meetings held by MoCI with the private sector in aim of discussing and evaluating the challenges and obstacles of number of major sectors in the country, one of which is the logistic services sector.

This comes within the framework of the ministry's efforts to support main sectors and provide all companies working in them with their needs, simplify the current procedures, review international practices, and come up with useful solutions that will help establishing a creative business environment in Qatar.

The session discussed a number of crucial topics, some of which are the main challenges facing the logistic services sector and how to defy them and their impact on regional expansion efforts, the impact of current customs' legislations and procedures on logistic operations, regulative changes that will benefit Logistics sector, ways of using the public-private partnerships in improving Qatar's logistics sector, the obstacles preventing importing skilled manpower and applicable strategies to treat such shortcoming, priority techniques that will reinforce the sector's efficiency, and how easy it is to reach and use trade platforms such as trade systems and shipping platforms in Qatar.

Moreover, main projects and initiatives launched by MoCI to support the logistics services sector were highlighted, in addition to a number of suggestions that will support the projects and prevent challenges.