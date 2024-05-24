Aspetar Provides Comprehensive Medical Support To Qatar Delegation For Paris 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Aspetar, Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, continues to play a crucial role in supporting Qatari delegations participating in major international sporting events, most notably the Paris 2024 Olympics, which will be held between July 26 and August 11.

The medical delegation accompanying the Qatari Olympic team is led by Dr. Leith Anas Al Sanfaz, a sports medicine

specialist at Aspetar. The delegation comprises a medical team of sports medicine

, physiotherapy, and massage therapists.

Aspetar's support goes beyond immediate involvement during the tournament

, providing comprehensive medical services before, during, and after the event.

Collage of Aspetar Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital and Dr. Leith Anas Al Sanfaz

Aspetar furnishes the Qatari delegation with distinguished medical services, including thorough medical examinations to obtain participation permits, preventative vaccinations, and equipping all necessary medical equipment and medication.

Aspetar's efforts focus on delivering comprehensive health

care for athlete

s

throughout the tournament

to help them perform at their best during competitions. This includes diagnosing and treating injuries, accelerating recovery processes, providing nutritional, sleep, and jet lag guidance and advice, and preventing communicable disease

s.

Commencing with the London 2012 Olympics and extending to the Paris 2024 Olympics, Aspetar boasts a rich and distinguished history of accompanying Qatari Olympic delegations. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, held amidst the COVID-19

pandemic, presented unique challenges characterized by stringent medical and precautionary protocols, which Aspetar expertly navigated, further solidifying its reputation as a leading provider of medical support for major sporting events.

Aspetar implements a distinguished preventative programme known as the“Aspetar Injury Prevention and Disease Prevention Programme”. The programme is based on two main elements: scientific research and practical application. The programme has been highly successful in developing preventative programme that contribute to reducing injuries and illnesses among athlete

s

.

Olympic weightlifting champion Fares Ibrahim

A world-leading specialised orthopaedic and sports medicine

hospital and the first of its kind in the Middle East, Aspetar plays a pivotal role in supporting the health

of Qatari athlete

s

at both local and international levels, through its distinguished medical services and pioneering preventative programmes.

Aspetar's dedication to world-class athlete

care has been recognized again. The prestigious International Olympic Committee (IOC) has renewed Aspetar's accreditation as a research centre for another four years. This endorsement by the IOC solidifies Aspetar's position as a global leader in sports medicine

and injury prevention for athlete

s

, being the only centre of its kind in the entire region.

Aspetar was at the forefront of innovation and leadership in the field of sports medicine

during the 7th International Olympic Committee World Conference on Injury and Disease Prevention in Sport, held last February ahead of the Olympics.