Discover Qatar Introduces Air Tours Around Doha's Most Iconic Sites

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways destination management company, Discover Qatar, announces the launch of its exclusive air tour, Discover Doha by Air, an endeavour that further builds on the magic of exploring Qatar. The tour offers discerning travellers the opportunity to explore breath-taking landscapes and iconic landmarks from the unparalleled comfort and convenience of a light aircraft.

Designed to cater to the desires of the everyday explorer seeking bespoke adventures, Discover Doha by Air promises an extraordinary fusion of adventure, thrill-seeking, and exploration, Qatar Airways said in a press release.

Each air tour is well-planned and prepared to comfortably accommodate eight passengers in an air-conditioned cabin of a Cessna 208 Caravan, a single-engine light turboprop utility aircraft, designed with large windows that are ideal for aerial viewing. The onboard headphones will allow customers to clearly hear the pilots in-flight commentary during their experience.

Discover Qatar Senior Vice President, Steven Reynolds, said: "Guests are invited to embark on an unforgettable journey around Dohas skies, soaring above remarkable landscapes and cultural treasures, on the Cessna 208 Caravan. At Discover Qatar, we are continuously working to curate our offerings to meet and exceed our customers expectations."

With a flight duration of 45 minutes, the aircraft will take off from Doha International Airport Premium Terminal, first flying over Al Thumama Stadium, Aspire Zone and Education City and then move towards Lusail Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium and Thakira Mangrove Forest. The journey will continue with flybys over The Pearl Island, Al Safliya Island, Katara Cultural Village and West Bay. Before reaching the airport, the aircraft will be flying over the Corniche, National Museum of Qatar, Museum of Islamic Art and Stadium 974 for a grand finish.

With the first tour scheduled for Thursday, 27 June 2024, booking is now available at discoverqatar/air and priced at QAR 710 for adults and children over two years of age, and free of charge for children under two years of age.

The experience is also available for passengers transiting for 6 or more hours at Hamad International Airport with a starting price of QAR 850, including private return transfers between Hamad International Airport and Doha International Airport Premium Terminal.