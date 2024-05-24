ICJ Orders Israel To 'Immediately Halt' Offensive In Rafah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
The Hague: The top United Nations court Friday ordered Israel to halt military operations in Rafah, a landmark ruling likely to increase mounting international pressure on Israel more than seven months into the Gaza war.
Israel must "immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part," the International Court of Justice said.
