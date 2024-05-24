Ministry Calls For Adherence To Safety And Security Measures For 2024 Amir Cup Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior has issued an announcement, on social media, urging fans and attendees to adhere to safety and security measures during the 2024 Amir Cup Final match, which will be held today at the Education City Stadium.

The measures that the public must follow include adherence to etiquette and traffic rules and respecting traffic regulations to avoid disrupting traffic flow around the stadium.

To further enhance safety, the Ministry of Interior has outlined a list of items that are prohibited from being brought into the stadium.

The prohibited items include flags and banners exceeding 1.5*2 meters in size, explosive or flammable materials, lighters, glass bottles and containers, selfie sticks, masks and helmets, drones, pets, and laser pointers.

Moreover, the Ministry also stated that officials at the venue may prohibit entry of items not mentioned in the list in case it does not align with safety and security of the event.

Compliance with these measures is a crucial part of the Ministry of Interior's efforts to maintain order and safety during this major sporting event.