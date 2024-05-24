Al Arabi Clinch Amir Cup Title To Complete Treble

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Arabi completed season's treble when they defeated Al Sadd 88-77 in the final to clinch the Amir Cup basketball

title at Al Gharafa Sports Club's Indoor Court yesterday.

By securing their third title of the season, following success at the Qatar Basketball League and Qatar Cup, Al Arabi also foiled Al Sadd's attempt to win a third Amir Cup title in a row.

On behalf of the 'Dream Team', Club President Sheikh Tamim bin Fahd Al Thani received the prestigious Amir Cup trophy from the First Vice President of Qatar Olympic Committee Mohammed bin Yousef Al Mana, in the presence of the Qatar Basketball Association President Mohammed Saad Al Mughaiseeb.

Mustafa Husein Ali Ahmed Rashed was the pick of the scorers for Al Arabi, while Mohamed Elsayed Hussein added 19 points. Former Washington Wizards centre Christopher Singleton Jr scored 13 points. For Al Sadd, Moustafa Fouda was the top scorer with 22 points, while Robert Eugene Glasper Jr and Babacar Dieng scored 16 and 15 points respectively.

Al Arabi's head coach Hatem Mamlouk was elated in joy, but admitted it was a difficult final.

“In today's final we were under attack, but we tried to adapt to the style of play. We enjoyed it. We played the match well. Then I made changes in the necessary moments,” Mamlouk said.

“I am a coach who focuses a lot on the defense. When you give the players a little freedom, they give you more, and this is what happened. Congratulations to the fans of Al Arabi Club who were expected three titles. Thank God we did it,” Mamlouk said.

Al Arabi looked dominant from the start and took the lead just 16 seconds after the tip-off. Al Sadd leveled the score at 2-2, but that was the only time they managed to do so in the first quarter. Al Arabi surged ahead with back-to-back baskets, leading 16-8 at one point. However, Al Sadd soon retaliated through the brilliance of Kelechi Austin Ajukwa, Moustafa Fouda, captain Faisal Nabil Abuissa, and Dieng. However, the first quarter ended at 18-14 in favor of Al Arabi.

In the second quarter, Al Sadd's seven-foot-tall Markus Loncar from Bosnia and Herzegovina made two dunks, while Dieng and Ajukwa scored, earning their team a 23-22 lead. A three-pointer from Al Arabi's Mustafa Husein Ali Ahmed Rashed leveled the score once again at 25-25 before another basket gave them the lead. Points from Robert Eugene Glasper Jr. and two successful free throws from Dieng helped Al Sadd regain the lead at 29-27. Moustafa Fouda's three-pointer extended it to 32-27.

Al Arabi continued to challenge and leveled the score at 36-36 just before the end of the second quarter. The Dream Team extended their lead to 39-36 at halftime.

After the break, Al Sadd tried to catch up, but Al Arabi maintained a comfortable lead thanks to efforts from Singleton, Hussein, Mustafa Husein Ali Ahmed Rashed, and several missed opportunities from Al Sadd.

With two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Al Arabi took their lead to 65-53.

A clean three-pointer from Khaled Roushdy Abdelbaset and a leaping basket from Rashed soon made it 72-56 before going into the quarter break. Upon resumption, Al Sadd attempted a comeback, with Loncar and Fouda leading the charge, but back-to-back fouls and subsequent free throws from Singleton and Rashed helped Al Arabi secure their memorable 88-77 win.