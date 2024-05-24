Al Tamimi Beats Elkabbani To Reach PSA Tourney Quarters

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Abdulla Al Tamimi sailed into the quarter-finals of the QSF 3 squash tournament

after a straight-game win in the second round at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha yesterday.

The top-ranked Qatar player, who received a bye in the first round, defeated Egypt's Ibrahim Elkabbani 11-5, 11-5, 11-9 in the 30 minutes.

Seeded fourth in the PSA World Tour Bronze event, Al Tamimi will next face USA's Shahjahan Khan in the last eight today.

Unseeded Khan stunned eighth seed Karim El Hammamy of Egypt 11-1, 7-11, 11-8, 11-3 in 46 minutes.

Al Tamimi had won the tournament

's three times.

Meanwhile, Egypt's top seed Tarek Momen also cruised into the last eight stage after an 11-4, 11-6, 11-5 win over compatriot Aly Hussein in 22 minutes yesterday.

Two Indian players Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh also advanced after winning their respective second round matches.

Abhay progressed after France's Auguste Dussourd retired with the Indian leading 11-7, 5-11, 10-12, 11-5, 9-3.

Senthilkumar's opponent Omar Mosaad of Egypt also retired while on the verge of losing in straight games 13-11, 11-3, 9-3.