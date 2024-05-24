QC Panel Reviews Draft Of Industrial Strategy And Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Industry Committee of the Qatar Chamber held its second meeting this year with Assistant Undersecretary for Industry Affairs and Business Development at the Ministry

of Commerce and Industry, H E Saleh bin Majid Al Khulaifi.

The meeting, held at the Ministry

's headquarters, was attended by QC board member and Committee Chairman Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah Al Ansari, along with other members of the committee.

The meeting reviewed the outcomes of the of the Committee's previous meeting with Assistant Undersecretary, which included a draft of the industrial strategy, and the investment

opportunities and infrastructure projects for the industrial zone in Mesaieed City, in addition to a proposal on reducing government

fees to support the industrial sector.

It also addressed the Ministry

's directives concerning investment

opportunities in the waste recycling sector. Furthermore, it delved into the industrial sector's proposals regarding incentives offered to factories to promote value-added industries.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Committee Abdul Rahman Al Ansari expressed his thanks to Assistant Undersecretary for his keenness to meet with the Committee to get acquainted with the issues it addresses, and the recommendations it raises to the relevant bodies.

Al Ansari also commended the Ministry

for its continuous support in enhancing the business environment of the sector.

In his remarks, Saleh Al Khulaifi praised the Committee's efforts in addressing the issues and challenges facing the sector. He also commended the recommendations they share with concerned bodies for appropriate solutions to enhance the growth of the industry

sector development.