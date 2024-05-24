Police Academy Celebrates Graduation Of Course For Civil Universities Graduates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Police

Academy celebrated yesterday the graduation of the operations course for the ninth compulsory qualification course for graduates of civil universities, which included 89 trainees. The graduation ceremony at the academy was attended by Advisor to the Minister

of Interior and Vice President of the Supreme Council of the Police

Academy Major-General Dr. Abdullah Yousef Al Mal, along with several officials from the academy.

The graduation ceremony witnessed the trainees executing a number of distinguished scenarios that demonstrate their high proficiency during the training missions and their ability to deal with various events efficiently and competently.

It is worth noting that the course lasted for three weeks, during which the trainees received comprehensive training in disassembly and assembly of weapons, shooting, checkpoint operations, inspection, combat in built-up areas, mountain descent, helicopter rappelling, and other field exercises.

