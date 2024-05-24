QF's ABP Celebrates 123 Graduates From Class Of 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Academic Bridge Program has celebrated the graduation of its Class of 2024 in an official ceremony honoring 123 male and female graduates. The event signifies an important milestone in the lives of the students, concluding a journey filled with learning, challenges, and experiences.

The ceremony, held at the Pre-University Education (PUE) Theater, was attended by Abeer Al Khalifa, President of Pre-University Education, part of Qatar Foundation (QF), as well as faculty members and parents.

Dr. Saheim Khalaf Al Temimi, ABP's Director, said:“Today is more than just a celebration; it is an opportunity to express our pride in our graduates' unwavering commitment to social responsibility and their deep belief in creating positive change in society through their ideas, actions, and deeds. They have demonstrated exceptional will and determination.”

Dr. Al Temimi added that the aim of ABP, which was established in 2001, is to prepare high school graduates for admission to and success at top universities in Qatar and around the world.

“We achieve this through outstanding academic support tailored to each student's needs, providing them with the academic and personal skills needed to embark on their journey towards achieving their university dreams."

Abdalla Al Malki, an 18-year-old student graduating from ABP this year, said:“The Academic Bridge Program was a transformative experience for me. It not only strengthened my academic skills but also helped me grow personally. The support and guidance I received from the faculty were invaluable.

Maryam Al Ibrahim, another 18-year-old student graduating from ABP, said:“ABP has profoundly influenced my personal development. It taught me to confidently express my needs and manage my time effectively, which are skills that have proven invaluable.

“The supportive environment at ABP encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone, advocate for myself, and recognize that the boundaries I face are often those I set. These experiences have equipped me with the confidence and abilities I need to succeed in both academic and personal endeavors.