Education Minister Lauds Outcomes Of Teachers Fellowship Programme

Doha, Qatar :

of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi has hailed the outcomes of the Qatari Teachers Fellowship Program (Khebrat).

This came at a ceremony honouring the first batch of the training programme, which was launched in 2023 by MoEHE and offered 15 Qatari public school teachers a professional development programme in Finland, where they learned about the educational experience there over a period of two months, and acquired educational skills that they applied in the classroom after their return.

The Minister

said the impact of this distinguished experience will include the rest of the schools, hundreds of students and dozens of teachers, stressing that the idea of the programme is to share experiences and promote lifelong learning.

She added that the projects that the teachers presented in the exhibition accompanying the honouring ceremony demonstrated their critical thinking and analysis skills and conveying them to the students.

The Minister

voiced hopes the programme would expand in content, numbers, and specialisations.

During the ceremony, Director of the Training and Development Center at MoEHE, Iman Al Mohannadi, spoke at a panel about the phases, implementation and results of Khebrat programme and its importance in terms of investing in the human resources, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al Mohannadi added the Ministry

was preparing to open registration for the second batch of the programme. The current specialisations of the programme are science, mathematics, and English, with a plan to expand them to include Arabic and Islamic education.

The honouring ceremony was attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry

of Education and Higher Education H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi, along with a number of senior ministry officials.

Minister

