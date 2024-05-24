Qatar Committed To Supporting Afghans In Health, Education, Development Areas

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kabul, Afghanistan: Minister

of State at the Ministry

of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi held separate meetings in Kabul with First Deputy Prime Minister

H E Abdul Ghani Baradar; Deputy Prime Minister

for Political

Affairs H E Abdul Kabir; Second Deputy Prime Minister

H E Abdul Salam Hanafi, Minister

of Foreign Affairs H E Amir Khan Muttaqi; Minister

of Defense H E Yaqoub Mohammed Omar; and Minister

of Interior H E Sirajuddin Haqqani in Afghanistan Caretaker government

, yesterday.

The meetings discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan, especially in the political, humanitarian, development and security fields.

During the meetings, the Minister

of State affirmed Qatar fully believes in the importance of dialogue as a way to resolve the crises in Afghanistan, as well as constructive cooperation with the international community, by involving the caretaker government

in international discussions to find sustainable solutions that contribute to extending security and stability in the country.

Dr. Al Khulaifi expressed Qatar's satisfaction with the progress achieved in Afghanistan in combating terrorism, corruption

and drugs, stressing the importance of Afghan society's continued cooperation to combat these phenomena.

He also renewed Qatar's call on the caretaker government

in Afghanistan to make all efforts to achieve comprehensive national reconciliation, protect human rights, support the Afghan people and their right to live in dignity and achieve social peace among all sects and components. The Minister

of State announced the intention of Qatar to build an integrated specialised hospital for women and children in Afghanistan, which includes a department for internal medicine, as well as equipping it with the latest medical devices and equipment to provide high-quality health

services. He added that Qatar will continue its support for the health

sector infrastructure in the various provinces of Afghanistan.

He also renewed the commitment of Qatar to support the brotherly Afghan people, especially in the areas of health

, education, humanitarian and development aid, pointing out in this context that the Qatar Fund for Development had signed an agreement with the World Health Organization to support the provision of basic health

services in 11 provinces in Afghanistan, in addition to the Funds cooperation.

The Minister

of State at the Ministry

of Foreign Affairs pointed out that as part of its firm support for Afghanistan and its brotherly people, Qatar, a few days ago, promptly provided humanitarian aid to those affected by the floods that struck the Baghlan province in northern Afghanistan.

This aid included food and medical supplies, shelter supplies and ambulances.