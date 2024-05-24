QCS And MSD GCC Forge Partnership To Drive Cancer Awareness

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In an initiative to raise awareness and combat cancer, Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), a non-profit organization that aims to prevent and reduce the burden of cancer in Qatar, and MSD GCC, a leading global pharmaceutical company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking the beginning of a collaborative effort to raise awareness about cancer prevention and the importance of early screening.

Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabr Al Thani, the Chairman of Qatar Cancer Society, and Ashraf Mallak, the Managing Director of MSD GCC, signed the MOU. The ceremony was attended by key representatives and decision-makers from various health

care bodies in Qatar and several media representatives from a diverse array of publications. Their participation not only signifies the importance of the partnership but also highlights the shared commitment to raising awareness and disseminating information about advancements in cancer research and treatment.

Commenting on the MoU, Sheikh Dr. Khalid, Chairman of Qatar Cancer Society, said,“Through strategic partnerships like this one with MSD GCC, Qatar Cancer Society continues its mission to educate and empower communities, contributing to our mission to prevent cancer and reduce its burden in Qatar. Through working with the broader health

care ecosystem, we aim to support, empower and advocate for people living with the disease, and to engage in professional development and scientific research in the field of cancer,” he stated.

He added,“MSD has a long history of combatting cancer through their innovative therapies, and we are delighted to partner with them and gain from their networks, expertise, and knowledge to drive public awareness and combat HPV-preventable cancers in the country.”

Remarking on the MOU, Ashraf Mallak, Managing Director of MSD GCC, said:“We are proud to seal a partnership with Qatar Cancer Society. This is driven by our commitment to join hands with key stakeholders in the health

care ecosystem to drive meaningful initiatives and programs to help save and improve lives. Through this partnership, we aim to raise awareness of the importance of early detection and advocate for the prevention of HPV-related cancers,”

The MOU between MSD GCC and Qatar Cancer Society represents a significant milestone in collaboration with the broader health

care ecosystem, fostering a discussion based on science to make a meaningful impact on the health

and well-being of the population in Qatar and beyond.