MCIT Launches Digital Inclusivity Survey For Citizens And Residents

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry

of Communications and Information Technology

(MCIT) has initiated a thorough survey to evaluate digital inclusivity for both citizens and residents of Qatar. In the first phase, SMS messages were sent out, while the second phase will involve conducting personal interviews with the public over the next two weeks. The survey is set to conclude on June 8, 2024.

The survey aims to gather valuable insights on how the residents of Qatar interact with modern digital technologies and identify areas where digital inclusivity can be improved.

In a statement today, the ministry encouraged participation in this survey to ensure the accuracy of the results, which reflect the experiences and needs of the community in the digital field. This will also help in understanding and meeting the digital needs of citizens and residents, in addition to providing essential data to improve digital services and promote inclusivity throughout Qatar.

MCIT assures all participants in this survey that their data will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and will be strictly protected, the statement said adding that the information collected will only be used to enhance digital services and inclusivity in the State of Qatar, and to contribute to the formulation of the Digital Inclusivity Index report, which will be launched in July 2024.