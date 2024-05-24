QMC Chairman Calls For Gulf Media Collaboration On Palestinian Content

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ministers of Information of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries held their 27th meeting in Doha yesterday. Chairperson of Qatar Media Corporation H E Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani chaired the meeting which brought together Information Ministers in the GCC countries along with GCC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs H E Khalid bin Ali Al Sunaidi.

H E Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani in his opening speech stressed the importance of joint Gulf media

efforts to publish Palestinian content in various languages to build international public opinion supportive of Palestinian issues and rights. He said that for over seven months, the tragic events and conditions experienced by the residents of the Gaza Strip have become the top priorities of media

outlets and platforms. He added that although Israel directly and deliberately targets media

workers to silence those who report the truth, double standards and bias prevailed in the global media

coverage of those events, to influence global public opinion.

H E Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer underlined the importance of joint Gulf media

efforts to work on publishing and broadcasting Palestinian content in various languages, to build international public opinion supportive of legitimate Palestinian issues and rights, which was emphasised by the 159th Ministerial Meeting of the GCC States, which was recently held in Riyadh.

He pointed out that the different challenges facing Gulf societies are imposed by the internal, regional or international environment, pointing out that these challenges place on those responsible for media

, the burden of improving the performance and content of various media

outlets to reflect the aspirations and interests of Gulf societies, keep pace with the rapid regional and international developments, and contribute to achieving greater integration and unity among the Gulf countries, in a way that translates the vision and directions of Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries.

H E Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer added that emphasis must be put on the GCC joint media

cooperation strategy 2023-2030, the general framework of which was approved by the 43rd session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

He expressed hope to raise the level of integration and coherence in GCC media

work to achieve a common Gulf media

vision.

H E Khalid bin Ali Al Sunaidi expressed thanks to the State of Qatar for supporting the process of joint Gulf action, especially in the field of media

.

He also congratulated the attendees on the forty-third anniversary of the founding of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which falls on May 25.

H E Al Sunaidi reviewed the most important topics to be discussed at the meeting, which would work to develop and enhance cooperation between the GCC countries in the field of media

.

Their Excellencies the Ministers of Information of the GCC countries discussed several topics on joint media

cooperation between the Gulf countries, including the enactment of regulatory controls for electronic commercial advertising mechanisms on social media

sites and platforms in member states.

The meeting also stressed the necessity of preparing an awareness-raising media

plan that includes protecting morals, socialization, and instilling Gulf values and identity, in addition to creating a digital initiative on digital safety for children in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.