Msheireb Museums Embrace AI And Tech Innovations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Museums is leveraging the latest technology

and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance experiences for visitors, residents, and businesses.

Msheireb Museums General Manager, Abdulla Al Naama, highlighted the importance of technology

in the museums' operations.“ Technology

is very important in Msheireb Museums because part of the way we tell our stories in the museums, we use technology

to tell it, since it keeps evolving, research and development are very important in this section. We are a narrative museum, we are not a collection-based museum so the research and dialogue is very important in the museum,” he told The Peninsula.

Al Naama added that Msheireb Museums present stories and histories from people to the public, positioning itself as a“platform for community engagement, cultural interaction, and academia, bridging the gap and bringing the heart of the museum to the public.” He said that they ensure that each visit offers something new, and noted that their galleries, exhibits, and events are constantly evolving to reflect current topics and interests.

Msheireb Museums is home to four historic houses: Biin Jelmood, Company, Radwani, and Mohammed Bin Jassim.

Radwani House is a refurbished Qatari family home that depicts typical Qatari family life and collects, preserves, and shares memories of Qatar. Bin Jelmood House highlights the various social, cultural, and economic contributions of persons influenced by slavery. Company House was home to Qatar's first oil Company and tells tale of the Qatari pioneers who worked diligently in this field to develop Qatar into a modern civilization. And Mohammed Bin Jassim House conveys stories from Qatar's past as legacy, it's present growth, and it's sustainable future.

Meanwhile, Msheireb Properties Senior Director of Corporate Communications Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdulla stressed the importance of using advanced technology

to improve various aspects of the city.“We need to capitalise on what technology

has to offer.” He explained that the way the city was built allows them to upgrade and enhance customer, visitor, resident, and commercial experiences.

“We've signed a memorandum of understanding with Microsoft to explore how we can utilise the new technology

with AI to serve our customer, residents, and companies and even to have some sort of solutions around the city that is much more technological based. For us, we are a smart city, we always want to adopt what the new technology

can offer and be part of our solution for different types of customers that we have,” he told reporters.

In December of last year, Msheireb Properties and Microsoft formalised their partnership to develop new smart city solutions for Msheireb Downtown Doha. The“Smart Experience” Project aims to revolutionise urban interactions by designing and incorporating innovative solutions to enhance daily life within MDD. This initiative is part of Msheireb Properties' ongoing commitment to creating a sustainable and technologically advanced urban environment.