(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hosted wishes WordPress a Happy 21st Birthday

Hosted - WordPress Blogging Platform

Hosted WordPress Hosting

Celebrating 21 Years of WordPress: A Journey of Innovation and Community

- Wayne DiamondUNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WordPress celebrates its 21st birthday today. This milestone signifies more than just another anniversary; it's a testament to WordPress's remarkable journey. Starting as a simple blogging tool, WordPress has grown into a significant and highly popular website creation platform, serving millions worldwide. This celebration also acknowledges its role in shaping specialized web hosting, like Hosted's WordPress Hosting , tailored specifically for WordPress websites.Then vs Now: Key WordPress Milestones & StatisticsFounded in 2003 by Matt Mullenweg and Mike Little, WordPress emerged as a user-friendly and versatile platform. Its inaugural release, WordPress 0.7, laid the foundation for what would become a global phenomenon in website development.Over the years, WordPress has achieved several milestones that have shaped its trajectory:2004: Introduction of Plugins - WordPress 1.2 introduced plugins, expanding functionality and customization options.2005: WordPress Themes - Version 1.5 introduced themes, enhancing design flexibility for users.2008: The New Dashboard - WordPress 2.7 revamped the dashboard, improving user experience and navigation.2010: Custom Post Types - Version 3.0 transformed WordPress into a comprehensive Content Management System (CMS).2018: The Gutenberg Editor - WordPress 5.0 introduced the Gutenberg block editor, simplifying content creation and design.Today, this platform powers 43.4% of the websites on the internet. Users have access to a vast library of over 12,000 free themes and more than 60,000 free plugins, enabling them to create and personalize websites that reflect their brand identity. Moreover, this platform is accessible in over 178 countries and supports over 70 languages, making it a globally inclusive and versatile choice.On a technical side, WordPress continues to innovate and improve. Which is evident with the recent release of version 6.5 on April 2, 2024.A standout feature in this update is the built-in Font Library, which empowers users to manage fonts directly within the platform, eliminating the need for external plugins or custom code. This streamlines the process of adding and controlling fonts used on websites, enhancing the overall user experience (UX).Accessibility & User-ExperienceCentral to WordPress's success is its global community, with over 1500 WordCamps held worldwide. These community-driven events help knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration, fostering innovation and inclusivity within the WordPress ecosystem.WordPress thrives on contributions from individuals with diverse skill sets, whether it's coding, documentation, translation, or event organization, allowing everyone to make a meaningful impact.In the process, the platform is bringing together people from various cultures and backgrounds, facilitating collaboration and ultimately innovation. Because the platform is open source, meaning free, it encourages developers, designers, and users to create new plugins, themes, and visuals, to fuel its growth.The WordPress community's goal is to make the web accessible to everyone by making it easy to create a website. While accessibility and UX have become buzzwords in recent years, WordPress and its community have been championing these principles from the very beginning.The community's ongoing dedication to accessibility, UX, and open collaboration continues to shape the future of the web.WordPress Hosting by HostedAs WordPress grew into the world's most popular CMS, a need for hosting services tailored specifically for the platform arose.In answer to this need, Hosted designed an advanced WordPress Hosting environment with top-tier SSD server infrastructure for high performance, security, and reliability, guaranteeing optimal performance for WordPress websites.We've prioritized speed by providing cutting-edge LiteSpeed caching solutions and brought security into the spotlight with features like malware scanning, DDoS protection and automatic plugin updates.Moreover, we aimed to simplify WordPress site management for our customers through user-friendly tools like a cPanel Control Panel, the WordPress Staging Environment feature, 1-Click WordPress Install, and WordPress Toolkits.Each WordPress Hosting plan includes a complimentary SSL (Secure Socket Layer) Certificate and domain name registration* as well as expert customer support."It is such a privilege to be able to offer our customers our specialized WordPress Hosting service," comments Wayne Diamond, Hosted CEO. "With more than two decades in the industry myself, I have followed the successes of WordPress over the years, and they never disappoint. It is the objective of us as a company to tailor and continuously grow and develop our hosting in such a way that it does WordPress proud.""Happy birthday, WordPress," Diamond adds. "Your incredible metamorphosis is an inspiration to all of us."Looking AheadAs WordPress prepares for the release of version 6.6 on July 16, 2024, the future promises continued innovation, enhanced features, improved UX, and even faster WordPress hosting.Hosted is up for this challenge. Watch this space.About HostedHosted is a domain name and hosting provider that specializes in reliable and scalable hosting solutions, including optimized WordPress Hosting. With a commitment to superior performance, security, and customer support, Hosted helps businesses thrive in the digital landscape.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond, the founder and CEO of Hosted, has over 20 years of experience in the domain name and website hosting industry.Under his guidance, Hosted is set to revolutionize the management of domain names, Web Hosting and WordPress Hosting for SMEs, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and businesses of all sizes.

Marketing Department

Hosted

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube