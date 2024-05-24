Florida Electric & Solar Expands To Miami Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Florida Electric & Solar (FES), a leading provider of solar energy solutions based in Tampa, announces the opening of a new office in Miami

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Florida Electric & Solar (FES), a leading provider of solar energy solutions based in Tampa, announces the opening of a new office in Miami, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable energy and unparalleled customer service. This expansion not only strengthens FES's presence in one of Florida's most dynamic markets but also signifies a major step forward in promoting renewable energy throughout the region.Dave Kozlowski, President of Florida Electric & Solar, commented on the company's strategic expansion into the Miami market:"Miami has unfairly earned the moniker 'The City where EPCs go to die,' a challenge we at Florida Electric & Solar are determined to overcome. We are shifting this narrative by implementing robust systems and innovative processes that enhance reliability and efficiency. Our entry into this market has not only expanded our presence but also opened doors for ambitious solar professionals eager to make a significant impact.”He further added,“EPCs - which stand for Engineering, Procurement, and Construction - mean we pride ourselves on not just facilitating the use of solar energy for Miami's residents and businesses but also excelling as proficient installers and suppliers. This expansion is about building opportunities and demonstrating that sustainable energy solutions are indeed viable and beneficial right here in Miami."Economic and Environmental ImpactThe decision to expand Florida Electric & Solar operations into Miami aligns with the escalating demand for renewable energy solutions in one of Florida's most dynamic markets. In fact, recent data from the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources reveals a 30% annual rise in solar energy installations.In addition, Miami's advantageous geographical position and favorable climate conditions make it a prime center for the progress of solar energy. In this sense, Dave Kozlowski declared that“Miami's ample sunlight, advancements in solar technology, and supportive state and local regulations promoting renewable energy foster an environment conducive to the growth and ingenuity of enterprises like Florida Electric & Solar.”Fostering the growth of communities and promoting innovationFES's operations in Miami are set to empower communities and businesses to reduce electricity costs and carbon footprints significantly. "Our commitment goes beyond economic benefits," added Kozlowski. "We are dedicated to fostering a sustainable future and enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve."Furthermore, he explained that“The solar industry is a significant contributor to Florida's economy, supporting over 13,000 jobs. FES's expansion is expected to create numerous employment opportunities and stimulate the community's growth.”Strategic growth and prospects for the futureFES's expansion to Miami is expected to enhance their customer experience with faster response times and personalized service. Looking ahead, Florida Electric & Solar is committed to leveraging its expertise and cutting-edge technology to develop innovative solar solutions, solidify its industry leadership role, and promote sustainable development throughout Florida.About Florida Electric & SolarEstablished in 2008, Florida Electric & Solar has been at the forefront of the solar industry in Florida. With over 10,000 successful installations in the last decade, the company is well-known for its extensive expertise and consistent dedication to client needs.For more information about Florida Electric & Solar, visit or contact them directly .

David Kozlowski

Florida Electric & Solar

+1 833-704-7336

...