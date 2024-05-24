Streamlining Naxum: Recent Enhancements For Better Performance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NaXum has recently introduced several improvements to enhance platform efficiency and user experience.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NaXum has recently introduced several improvements to enhance platform efficiency and user experience. These updates reflect the dedication to continuous innovation and optimization.
Erwin John Ibañez, a Commissions Engineer, added a Date filter to the Upline Report, allowing users to fetch the current rank based on the selected date. This update also includes a new column displaying "Paid as Rank." Additionally, Erwin implemented a dropdown field for setting the currency in the commission engine, making financial settings more flexible and user-friendly.
Priom Bhowmik, a Core Tech Engineer, developed a console script for plan billing, streamlining the billing process for users.
Kayes Ibna Qayum, a Mobile App Engineer, identified and integrated an open-source alternative to the Froala Editor. This new editor can be used in various sections, including Referral Links, Important, and Support, ensuring a seamless editing experience.
Christopher Java Jr., a UI Designer, designed a mock-up for the LMS Member and Admin Tools, providing a visual framework that enhances user interaction and administration capabilities.
Hassan Imran, a UX Designer, updated the Webinar and Capture Pages, removing unnecessary site name elements for a cleaner and more focused user experience.
Marwan Muhammad, a Commissions Engineer, researched two Laravel packages for generating API documentation. He proposed video tutorials to guide the integration of these packages into the Phoenix platform, facilitating better documentation and developer support.
These enhancements demonstrate NaXum's commitment to improving platform functionality and user satisfaction, ensuring a more efficient and accessible experience for all users.
