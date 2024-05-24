Highly Anticipated P.M. Nelson Film“Arcane” Nearing Completion, Set For Release In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The upcoming post-apocalyptic short film“Arcane,” directed by the accomplished & award winning director P.M. Nelson and starring Belle Soile, Kevin Jalil Mahoney and Tony Jollett is nearing completion, it's set for release in 2025.“Arcane” explores a post-apocalyptic world of constant existential threat, one's personal will to survive and at what cost to others, entailing survival contrasts of the unthinkable. With its strong cast and direction, Arcane is sure to engage and appeal to even the most aficionados of the sci-fi genre.**P.M. Nelson**, P.M. Nelson is a writer and director known for his innovative storytelling. His past works include“Unripe” and“Two Wheels,” which have earned him recognition in the film industry.**Belle Soile**, a new talent discovered by Nelson, stars as Amira. Her performance brings relatability, strength and depth to the character, making her the heart of the film.**Kevin Jalil Mahoney**, known for his roles in“From” (2023) and“The Treasure Within” (2022), plays Colter. Mahoney's portrayal of the determined protector adds authenticity, loyalty and anchors this ensemble as well as anyone.**Tony Jollett** An experienced threat in any category, is cast perfectly as the unrelenting, indifferent yet thrilling antagonist“Ricco”.For more information about“Arcane,” visit the [Arcane Movie IMDB page] .

