Passwordless Authentication Market Size & Share, Future Growth Forecast Global Size To Hit USD 55.89 Billion By 2030

Passwordless authentication provides a flexible and device-agnostic approach to authentication, allowing users to securely access their accounts from anywhere.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Passwordless Authentication Market size was valued at USD 14.75 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 55.89 billion By 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 18.12 % over the forecast period of 2023-2030.The Passwordless Authentication Market is experiencing rapid growth driven by the increasing demand for enhanced security and streamlined user experiences. With the surge in cyber threats and data breaches, businesses and consumers alike are gravitating towards solutions that eliminate the vulnerabilities associated with traditional passwords. Technologies such as biometrics, hardware tokens, and multifactor authentication (MFA) are at the forefront, offering robust security without compromising convenience. This market expansion is further fueled by regulatory compliance requirements and the need for scalable solutions in diverse sectors, including finance, healthcare, and e-commerce. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. The study also includes significant information pertinent to the Passwordless Authentication industry, particularly the current COVID-19 scenario. Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the Passwordless Authentication industry is a major attraction of the report. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain's functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic's aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain's functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic's aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness.Major companies profiled in the market report includeNEC Corporation, HID Global Corporation, Fujitsu, East Shore Technology, LLC, M2SYS Technology, Microsoft, Secret Double Octopus, Thales, Beyond Identity, Safran, DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, ASSA ABLOY, EmpowerID, OneLogin, IDEE, and othersResearch objectives:The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Passwordless Authentication market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market's geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Passwordless Authentication industry.Get access to the full description of the report @It has segmented the global Passwordless Authentication marketBy ComponentHardwareSoftwareServicesBy PortabilityFixedMobileBy Product TypeFingerprint AuthenticationPalm RecognitionIris RecognitionFace RecognitionVoice RecognitionSmart CardOthersBy Authentication TypeSingle-factor AuthenticationMulti-factor AuthenticationBy End-userIT & TelecomRetailTransportation & LogisticsAerospace & DefenceBFSIHealthcareGovernmentOthersKey Objectives of the Global Passwordless Authentication Market Report:The global Passwordless Authentication market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Passwordless Authentication business sphere.The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. 