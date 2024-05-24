(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network

) Supported by Dubai South, Air Chateau benefits from infrastructure and organizational backing from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub

Dubai – May 24, 2024: Air Chateau, Dubai's premier private helicopter operator, is prepared to transform air travel

across the UAE with its revolutionary debut in the region and regional expansion strategy. With a pioneering vision for urban air mobility, the company is committed to elevating the standards of luxury, safety, and convenience in the helicopter and eVTOL industry. As it launches its operations in Dubai, Air Chateau is laying the foundation for an extensive network of hybrid heliports across the UAE, promising to lay down a robust foundation to what would serve as a seamless and sustainable air travel

ecosystem within the country in the coming decade.

Since its inception, Air Chateau has made significant strides in establishing itself as a forward-thinking, visionary service provider in the UAE's helicopter industry. The company boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including a 42,000 sq.m. heliport and VIP lounge terminal (Dubai Helipark) at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC)– offering an exclusive and luxurious experience for clients.

Air Chateau offers 360° services, including 8 helipads, full-fledged helicopter maintenance, ground handling, fuelling, and trading, ensuring seamless and top-tier service delivery. Furthermore, the company has forged strategic partnerships with leading industry names and benefits from the support of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South, in the development of a robust helicopter ecosystem.

Adding to its impressive facilities, a dedicated hangarage for the MRO facility is soon to be launched. The company is also expected to make some landmark alliance declarations that can position make Air Chateau as the leader within the MRO market.

Speaking on the backdrop of this development, Dr. Samir Mohamed, Chairman of Air Chateau said,“We are grateful for the ongoing support by Dubai South in helping us fast-track our project. The developments are moving at a swift pace and Dubai's announcement on the upcoming terminal makes us more buoyant on our project and the exceptional value it can add to the overall aviation and mobility space”

In his comments, Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace said:” We are pleased to have Air Chateau on board for our Dubai Helipark project. Their expertise as a leading private heliport operator will support our mandate at MBRAH to contribute to the government's vision of positioning Dubai as a global aviation hub.”

Air Chateau is strategically placed to plan and execute a complete 360°aviation infrastructure that is sustainable. The infra project will uphold a 2030 pledge to go green. To implement the eco-system Air Chateau believes the need for trained manpower. Collaborating with industry leaders and highly skilled pilots on its payroll, Air Chateau is soon to launch its Aviation academy. Initial research demonstrates a growing demand within the helicopter and eVTOL flight training market from the SE Asian countries.

Besides it's steadfast vision towards the future, Air Chateau, present will continue to offer enhanced luxury services, bespoke aerial tours, filming and photography tours, real estate scouting, and custom trips, catering to the unique needs of UHNWIs.

Air Chateau aims to make air travel

more accessible, affordable and promising towards supporting a positive economic outlook for the near future.