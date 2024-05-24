Azerbaijan's Annual Gender Equality Monitoring Body Report Approves

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The Milli Majlis accepted the annual report of the executivepower body that supervises the provision of gender equality, Azernews reports.

The related issue was included in the agenda of the parliamentsession held on May 24.

The report was presented by Bahar Muradova, Chairman of theState Committee on Family, Women and Children's Problems.

After the deliberations of the deputies, the annual report wasput to a vote and accepted.

Note that the discussion of 6 issues was included in today'sagenda of Milli Majlis's meeting chaired by Sahiba Gafarova.

Those issues are as follows:

1. Information on the activities of the executive authority in2023, which supervises the provision of gender equality.

2. Draft law on amending the law "On tobacco and tobaccoproducts" (third reading)

3. Draft Law on Amendments to the Law "On Food Safety" (thirdreading)

4. Draft law on amending the Tax Code, the Customs Code, thelaws "On State Duties" and "On Licenses and Permits" (thirdreading)

5. Approved by the Law No. 960-IIQ dated June 28, 2005 of theRepublic of Azerbaijan "The circulation of narcotic drugs,psychotropic substances prohibited, restricted and controlled inthe territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as import,export, transit transportation and production in the territory ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan" draft law on amendments to the "listsof precursors for which a license is required" (third reading)

6. Draft law on amending the law "On labor pensions" (firstreading).