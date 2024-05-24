Russian Forces Employ“Africa Corps” In Vovchansk Offensive - British Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, during the offensive on Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, Russia deployed units of the African Corps under the control of the Russian Ministry

of Defense, alongside their regular troops

and Storm Z assault units.

That's according to the British Defense Ministry

citing intelligence reports, Ukrinform saw.

“The Russian MOD's Africa Corps, which emerged in December 2023, consists of more than 2,000 regular soldiers

and officers, as well as experienced mercenaries, many of whom previously served in the Wagner Group,” the report reads.

As per British intelligence, units of the Africa Corps have highly likely previously deployed in Syria, Libya, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

"The Russian MOD almost certainly redeployed detachments from the Africa Corps to the Ukrainian border during April 2024 in preparation for this offensive. It is highly likely that Russia is reinforcing its war on Ukraine with resources previously assigned to Africa," the report says.

As Ukrinform reported in January, referring to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Russian Defense Ministry

pursues the efforts aimed at expanding Russia's influence over African countries.