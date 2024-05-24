Infineon Technologies: Dominating The Global Semiconductor Market With Microcontrollers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONGKONG, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Infineon , a leading global semiconductor company, has reinforced its position as the top player in the automotive microcontroller unit (MCU) market amidst a period of significant growth global automotive semiconductor market grew by 16.5% in 2023, reaching an all-time high of $69.2 billion. Infineon's market share increased by one percentage point to approximately 14%, highlighting its dominance and strategic expansion within the industry. This accomplishment underscores Infineon's crucial role in driving innovation and technological advancements in the automotive sector.In the automotive MCU segment, Infineon has surpassed its competitors, securing the top spot globally. The company reported a surge in orders, particularly for automotive MCUs, even surpassing silicon carbide sales's success can be attributed to its dominance in safety MCUs, crucial for intelligent driving applications. These MCUs, especially from the TriCore series, are widely used in vehicle control systems, securing Infineon's leading position.Infineon's comprehensive product lineup and system solutions have further bolstered its position. Its semiconductor value per vehicle exceeds €800, covering a wide range of applications from ADAS to battery management systems. Moreover, Infineon's strategic acquisitions, such as International Rectifier and Cypress, have strengthened its presence in power semiconductors and MCUs, contributing to its global dominance.While Infineon's achievements in the automotive semiconductor market are remarkable, challenges lie ahead. With the global electric vehicle market growth slowing down and chip shortages easing, the company anticipates a slight revenue growth slowdown in the coming fiscal year.Infineon's journey to automotive MCU leadership showcases its strategic focus, technological prowess, and market adaptability.

