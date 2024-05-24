Paper Coating Materials Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$2.876 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 5.30%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The paper coating material market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% from US$2.004 billion in 2022 to US$2.876 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the paper coating material market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$2.876 billion by 2029.One of the key growth drivers to propel the paper coating materials market during the forecasted period is the expansion and application of e-commerce and logistics worldwide. With the penetration of internet, the e-commerce industry has become a household name. Major players such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Alibaba, doing a large volume of business worldwide. According to trade, the global B2B e-commerce market is estimated to be at USD$36 trillion by 2026. This increase in the e-commerce trade has, in the competative market for the rise e-commerce demand for robust and visually appealing packaging solutions has been necessitated.The demand is further expanded by the use of paper packaging in the food and beverage industries. The out-of-home eating culture collaborated with the food delivery services. According to the USDA, Food at home was at $1.05 trillion in 2022 from $954.7 billion in 2021. Similarly, food-away-from-home spending was at $1.34 trillion in 2022 increased from $1.16 trillion in 2021.This growing trend demands different varieties of disposable cutlery and plates which will lead to the overall expansion of paper coating materials for making the surface smooth and glossy for better printing of brands and designs for attractiveness.Additionally, the development of innovative products for moisture barrier coatings, grease-resistant coatings, and even anti-microbial coatings for specific applications, led to the demand for different coating materials.The development of eco-friendly and sustainable coating materials is a major area for more innovation and demand. It gets the paper coating industry to reduce its environmental footprint and meet its ESG goals. The coatings remove the use of chemicals like fluorine, making them safer for consumption. The growth in the sector is also driven by a surge in pharmaceuticals, FMCG, the manufacturing industry, and the healthcare sector.In the paper and paperboard industry, packaging-grade paper comprises 55% of the primary paper types manufactured domestically in India. As innovations are applied, many different types of sustainable coating can be used to create fully recyclable products. Like, dispersion coatings, being as barrier coatings, impart barrier properties to fiber-based materials like paperboard, paper, and liners.Access sample report or view details:The paper coating materials market, based on product, is categorized into four types kaolin clay, titanium dioxide, calcium carbonate, starch, and others. The paper coating materials market, based on product, is categorized into four types kaolin clay, titanium dioxide, calcium carbonate, starch, and others. Kaolin Clay is frequently used in the making of paper, rubber, paint, etc. It is a naturally occurring product. The driving factor for this product is, that it delivers enhanced brightness and gloss for better printing. It is also demanding as eco-friendly and recyclable material.Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) improves printing for paper. It makes its smoothness gives high brightness of the paper surface. It is nonreactive to the other components of the paper. Calcium carbonate has two types in the offering, ground calcium carbonate and precipitated calcium carbonate. It provides glossiness and printability at a much lower price in the market.Some particular types also help in improving water retention of coating color. Starch, a natural binder gives binding to other coating components together and improves the smoothness and printability of the paper. It is used in combination with other materials.The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in paper coating materials during the forecasted period. The growing economies of APAC needed packaging for different materials such as electronics, construction, food, beverages , etc.China's manufacturing value added (current US$) was 4.91 trillion in 2021 to 4.98 trillion in 2022. Showcasing the strength of its manufacturing ecosystem of the economy. Notably online food services have been significant for the demand for such paper cutlery for disposable usage. The COVID-19 pandemic further propelled the expansion of online food delivery, with Zomato alone delivering a total of 9.2 crore orders during the crisis in India.Innovating developments like ByteDance's viral video app Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, is making plans to expand its delivery service in a bid to compete against industry leaders like Meituan on September 2023. Douyin is working with third-party regional vendors to deliver demands from merchants and strengthen regional operations. These developments will further increase the demand for paper coating material in the region for its various applications.The research includes several key players from the paper coating materials market, such as Omya AG, Michelman, inc., Archroma (The SK Capital Partners Group), DuPont, Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) (Sinar Mas), Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, Ingredion, and Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.The market analytics report segments the paper coating materials market using the following criteria:.By ProductoKaolin ClayoTitanium dioxideoCalcium carbonate.Ground Calcium Carbonate.Precipitated Calcium CarbonateoStarchoOthers.By Coating MethodoOne SideoBoth Sides.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OtherCompanies Mentioned:.Omya AG.Michelman, inc..Archroma (The SK Capital Partners Group).DuPont.Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) (Sinar Mas).Eastman Chemical Company.BASF SE.Ingredion.Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Global Paints And Coatings Market:.Coated Paper Market:.Coating Additives Market:

