Diagnostic Imaging Centers Of Texas Unveils New Name To Accommodate Growth And Enhance Patient Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Texas

Robert Todd Greene, CEO

Fred Huang, CFO

Announces new headquarters and leadership changes

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and pain management services throughout Texas, Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Texas unveiled a new brand identity signaling strategic growth in the region and continued drive for excellence in patient care. The new brand reflects the company's commitment to deliver high-quality diagnostic imaging and pain management services.With a distinguished family of companies (including Memorial MRI & Diagnostic, Prime Diagnostic Imaging, Foundations Physician Group and Signature RX), Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Texas puts patients first by providing them access to multi-modality diagnostics and pain treatment plans accepting traditional forms of payment and letters of protection.Expanded headquartersAligned with the growth of the brand, Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Texas will expand its Houston corporate office, increasing the Company's presence in Texas, while maintaining its Dallas corporate office.The new office space is in Energy Tower III, a Class A office building located in West Houston. The expanded headquarters will accommodate new talent as Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Texas continues to grow and provide a conducive environment that fosters collaboration and innovation.Additionally, the Company will use the new space to build a Remote Operations Control Center, aimed at improving patient care through remote coverage of imaging modalities.“The new brand truly reflects our commitment to providing the highest quality of diagnostic imaging and pain management, while delivering exceptional care to our patients,” said Todd Greene, Chief Executive Officer. With these exciting changes, we are well-equipped to support the needs of our growing referral base, not only in existing markets but also as we expand statewide."New leadershipAdditionally, Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Texas is pleased to share leadership changes. These changes, which took effect last year, are designed to continue accelerating the Company's growth.Robert Todd Greene was promoted to Chief Executive Officer in July of 2023. He is responsible for the strategic direction and executive leadership of Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Texas and its family of brands. Todd joined the Company in April 2022 as COO. During his tenure in this role, he successfully bridged operational gaps and identified collaborative leadership efficiencies across all geographies. Prior to joining Memorial, Todd led several other healthcare organizations, including hospitals, as CEO.Fred Huang joined Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Texas as Chief Financial Officer, also in July of 2023, where he is leveraging his extensive experience in financial reporting, revenue cycle management and cost reduction initiatives. He most recently served as vice president of finance and controller at Privia Health. Prior to this, Fred was controller at Nova Medical Centers, a major occupational medicine provider.About Diagnostic Imaging Centers of TexasDiagnostic Imaging Centers of Texas, through its in-market brands, has led the way for more than 20 years in providing comprehensive diagnostic imaging and pain management services using advanced technology and state-of-the-art equipment. The company lends its success to its physicians, management, technologists, and support staff making up our premier practice. The Company has outpatient facilities in the Houston and Dallas Metroplexes, Corpus Christi, and Beaumont, Texas. Its in-market brands are Memorial MRI & Diagnostic, Prime Diagnostic Imaging, Foundation Physicians Group and Signature RX.

Todd Greene

Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Texas

email us here