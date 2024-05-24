Citizen Storage Management Expands Into New Jersey And Pennsylvania With Two New Property Takeovers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Citizen Storage Management

- Peter Spickenagel CEO of Citizen StorageROYAL OAK, MICHIGAN, USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Citizen Storage Management, an industry leader in third-party self-storage facility management, proudly announces the management takeover of two new properties located at 500 N Wildwood Blvd, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210, and 1802 N Reading Rd, Stevens, PA 17578. The New Jersey property was taken over on January 25, 2024, while the Pennsylvania property joined the Citizen Storage portfolio on May 8, 2024.Citizen Storage Management excels in transforming the self-storage business by implementing cutting-edge technology and advanced management tools. These innovations streamline daily operations, significantly enhancing efficiency and productivity. By reducing operational expenses and maximizing profits, Citizen Storage not only boosts ROI for property owners but also elevates overall customer satisfaction. This integrated approach creates a win-win situation for owners, employees, and tenants alike.Enhancements and UpgradesThe Cape May Court House, NJ location will be expanded by 30,000 net rentable square feet (NRSF) of climate-controlled units. The Stevens, PA location is undergoing an extensive capital expenditure (CAPEX) program. Both properties will receive significant technological upgrades to improve tenant access and convenience, including the ability to open gates using mobile phones.Revenue Management StrategiesCitizen Storage Management is renowned for its best-in-class revenue management strategies, which are designed to maximize profitability for property owners. By leveraging advanced data analytics and dynamic pricing models, Citizen Storage ensures optimal rental rates and high occupancy levels. These strategies have consistently delivered outstanding financial results and set new benchmarks in the self-storage industry.Quotes"We are thrilled to expand our footprint into New Jersey and Pennsylvania," said Peter Spickenagel, CEO of Citizen Storage Management. "These new locations allow us to bring our innovative management approach to new markets, ultimately benefiting property owners and tenants alike."Steve Lalor and Mark McGuire, owners of BlueFin Capital, the company that purchased the properties and hired Citizen Storage for third-party management, added, "We are confident that Citizen Storage's expertise and cutting-edge technology will enhance the performance of these properties and provide exceptional service to our tenants."Strategic ExpansionThe addition of these properties represents a strategic move for Citizen Storage Management, marking its entry into two new states and markets. The company's goal is to continue expanding its presence in these regions, leveraging its proven management strategies to drive growth and success.Local Impact and OpportunitiesFor local Detroit/Royal Oak, MI business news, the expansion reflects Citizen Storage's growing influence and commitment to economic growth in its home state. The management team's expertise is expected to bring significant improvements to the operational performance and profitability of the new properties, setting a benchmark for the industry.About Citizen Storage ManagementCitizen Storage Management (CSM), headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan, is a leading third-party self-storage facility management, acquisitions, and development company. CSM manages fifteen facilities across six states, with more than 5,500 self-storage units comprising over 700,000 net rentable square feet. The company's strategic vision and hands-on management approach have consistently driven successful self-storage businesses, delivering exceptional revenue and valuation benchmarks for their partners. By combining superb management expertise with best-of-breed technology, CSM increases the value of assets, reduces expenses, and enhances net operating income. For more information, visit CitizenStorageManagement .

Marketing Department

Citizen Storage Management

+1 248-600-4970

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn