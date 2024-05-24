La Liga: Barcelona Sack Xavi Hernandez As Head Coach

(MENAFN- IANS) Barcelona

, May 24 (IANS) Spanish giants Barcelona

have confirmed that head coach Xavi Hernandez will leave the side at the end of the ongoing La Liga

season. Xavi joined the club in November 2021 and steered Barcelona

to La Liga

and Supercopa de Espana (Spanish Super Cup) titles in the 2022-23 season.

In the ongoing season, Barcelona

are set to finish second behind Real Madrid.

"In a meeting that took place at the Joan Gamper Sports City, president Joan Laporta informed Xavi Hernández that he will not continue as coach of the first team in the 2024-25 season," the Barcelona

-based club said in a statement on Friday. "FC Barcelona

wants to thank Xavi for his work as a coach, which adds to an unparalleled career as a player and team captain, and wishes him all the luck in the world," it added.

Xavi will coach his last game as first-team coach against Seville on Sunday.

The announcement comes just a month after Xavi and Laporta jointly stated at a press conference that the former will commit to his contract that runs till 2025 despite his initial plans to retire this summer.

As per media reports, the Spanish club is in talks with former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick to replace Xavi.

