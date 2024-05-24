SBU Serves Notice Of Suspicion To Speaker Of Federation Council Valentina Matvienko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has documented new crimes committed by Valentina Matvienko, the head of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, who is facilitating Russia's war against Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement by the SBU , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, the defendant is a member of Putin's inner circle of associates and authorised a full-scale Russian invasion.

To do this, Matvienko signed a decision of the upper house of the Russian parliament to bring the aggressor country's troops

into the territory of our country.

In addition, the official approved the ratification of agreements on the "accession" of the temporarily occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia.

It has now been established that Matvienko coordinates the spread of the Kremlin regime in these territories of Ukraine under the guise of their integration into the Russian "legal framework".

She also continues to publicly spread fakes about the Ukrainian Defence Forces and the situation at the front. During numerous appearances on Russian propaganda TV channels, the official denies the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state and calls for its complete capture.

The forensic linguistic examination initiated by the SBU confirmed the facts of the criminal activity of the suspect against our state.

Based on the new evidence, the SBU investigators served Matvienko a notice of suspicion in absentia under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 3 of Art. 110 (Trespass against the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Part 3, Art. 436-2 (Justification, recognition of the legitimacy of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Since the offender is in the territory of Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring her to justice for crimes against our country.

As reported, earlier Valentina Matvienko was served in absentia with a notice of suspicion under two more articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. These include incitement to start and wage an aggressive war.