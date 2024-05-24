Russia Building Up Group Of Forces On Border With Chernihiv, Sumy Regions - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is carrying out actions aimed at building up its group of forces on the border with Ukraine's Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

Ihor Prokhorenko, acting deputy chief of the Main Operational Department at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center.

"As for the Sumy sector, the situation there is stable and controlled today. Russia keeps a respective group of forces in border areas, which is carrying out restraining actions to prevent the transfer of our units to other threatening sectors," Prokhorenko said.

According to him, the enemy is carrying out actions aimed at expanding his group of forces on the border with the Chernihiv region and the rest of the border with the Sumy region.

"Every day there, the enemy carries out air and artillery strikes on the positions of our troops

and civilian infrastructure and uses Shahed UAVs," Prokhorenko said.