Zelensky Chairs Meeting With Officials In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a field meeting in Kharkiv to hear reports on the latest battlefield developments and preparations for the heating season.

The head of the Ukrainian state announced this via Telegram , reports Ukrinform.

"Today I'm in Kharkiv. I held a meeting regarding the operational situation in the region and preparation for the heating season. Reports on defending the region, in particular in the Vovchansk district, restoration of the damaged energy

infrastructure. Special attention was paid to providing accommodation for our people, displaced from the territories of Kharkiv region subjected to enemy shelling," Zelensky said.

According to the president, the whole city and entire Kharkiv region deserve support, gratitude, and respect - just like every Ukrainian community, every person who does not submit to the enemy, doing everything to“save lives”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 23, Russia struck Kharkiv region, again. Seven civilians were killed and 21 injured at a publishing house in Kharkiv. A large-scale fire engulfed a paper shop.

Photo: President's Office