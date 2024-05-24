OPEC And OPEC+ Set Dates For Upcoming Meetings

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

The OPEC+ Monitoring Committee and Ministerial Meetings Shift toVirtual Format on June 2, Azernews reports.

The organization announced that the upcoming 188th Meeting ofthe OPEC Conference, the 54th Joint Ministerial MonitoringCommittee (JMMC) Meeting, and the 37th Meeting of Ministers fromOPEC and non-OPEC countries (ONOMM) will be conducted via videoconference.

Originally scheduled for June 1 in Vienna, Austria, the meetingswill now take place digitally, underscoring ongoing adaptations inresponse to global circumstances.

It should be noted OPEC, founded in 1960, coordinates oilpolicies among its 13 member countries, including major producerslike Saudi Arabia and Iran. To adapt to changing global oildynamics, OPEC formed OPEC+ in collaboration with non-member oilproducers like Russia.

Azerbaijan, a significant oil producer, actively participates inOPEC+ discussions despite not being an OPEC member. Its involvementadds diversity to the alliance and helps address challenges in theglobal oil market.