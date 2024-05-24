Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov Holds Talks With Chairperson Of Turkish Parliament Commission

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister

Jeyhun Bayramov received adelegation headed by Mahmut Ozer, the Chairman of the Commissionfor Education, Culture, Youth and Sports of the Grand NationalAssembly of Turkiye, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed that the alliancerelations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye are at the highest level,and it was emphasized that the common language, history, religionand national-spiritual values that unite the peoples are the basisof the relations.

Minister

Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that mutual visits ofvarious levels contributed to further strengthening of relations emphasized that the Azerbaijan-Turkiye cooperation is a uniquerelationship in the world, and as a result of the political will ofthe leaders of both countries, these relations have reached thehistorical peak.

The foreign minister noted that Turkiye always stands byAzerbaijan and provides mutual support in all fields, and statedthat the glorious victory of Azerbaijan is of great importance forthe entire Turkic world.