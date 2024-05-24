Diane Bengtson Of Mukua Inc. To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mukua Inc: Navigating the Future of Healthcare with AI with Diane Bengtson, RN-BC MS CCHC, CEO

Mukua Inc., a trailblazing healthcare consulting firm, is proud to announce the presentation of a three-part podcast series, "Navigating the Future with Healthcare with AI,” guided by the expertise and vision of Mukua Inc.'s CEO, Diane Bengtson, RN-BC. This insightful series, hosted by Jim Masters, will delve into the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare.

Exploring AI's Role in Healthcare Innovation

As a dedicated nurse and visionary leader, Diane Bengtson founded Mukua Inc. to address the critical need for forward-thinking healthcare consultants. Her patient-centered care model emphasizes that patients should always be in control of their own care and treatment. Diane's extensive experience at the forefront of healthcare has given her a unique perspective on the longstanding issues plaguing the U.S. medical sector, from underfunding and workforce shortages to inadequate patient-physician communication.

Podcast Series Overview

The three-part podcast series will explore the challenges in healthcare and how Mukua Inc. aims to address them through the integration of AI. Each episode will feature in-depth discussions on the following topics:

.Episode 1: AI in Healthcare – Unveiling the Potential – May 28th.

-Discover how AI is revolutionizing diagnostics, optimizing treatment plans, and improving patient outcomes.

-Understand the importance of ethical design and data stewardship in AI applications.

.Episode 2: Harnessing AI's Power in Healthcare: Innovation, Ethics, and the Human Touch – July 2nd

-Learn about how virtual care navigation improves care quality.

-Explore how equitable access to care can benefit from responsible use of AI.

-Discover how AI can support care navigation.

.Episode 3: Navigating Ethical Challenges When Designing and Implementing AI Solutions – July 9th.

-Examine the ethical challenges and important considerations when designing AI solutions.

-Address the challenges of profit over quality when deciding on AI investment for healthcare.

Harnessing AI Responsibly

Diane Bengtson, RN-BC MS CCHC emphasizes the need for a balanced approach to AI adoption, ensuring that technological advancements are leveraged responsibly and ethically.“With the potential to transform healthcare, AI must be integrated in a way that maximizes benefits while safeguarding quality care, patient privacy and maintaining human oversight,” says Bengtson.“Our goal at Mukua Inc. is to bring AI to the forefront of healthcare without compromising on ethical care and a human-centered approach.”

Join the Conversation

Listeners are invited to tune in to " Navigating the Future of Healthcare with AI" to gain valuable insights from industry experts and thought leaders. The podcast will be available on CUTV News Radio starting May 28, 2024.

About Mukua Inc.

Mukua Inc. is a leading healthcare consulting firm that specializes in navigating the challenges and opportunities of the digital health revolution. Founded by Diane Bengtson, RN-BC MS CCHC, Mukua Inc. offers innovative design and solutions to improve healthcare delivery, operational efficiency, and patient care outcomes. For more information, visit .

