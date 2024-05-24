Delray Beach DDA Launches #Lovedelray Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DDA Logo

Amar Mediterranean Bistro

The Seagate Hotel & Spa

A Little Wyld

Campaign Offers Discounts to Shop, Dine and Stay in Downtown Delray Beach All Summer Long

- Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDADELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced the launch of its popular #LoveDelray campaign. The summer campaign, which kicks off Friday, May 24 with the Summer Concert Series and goes through September 30, features promotional offers and discounts meant to entice locals and visitors to shop, dine and stay in downtown Delray Beach.More than 50 downtown businesses are participating in this year's #LoveDelray campaign, which offers a variety of discounts and specials, including extended happy hours, hotel and restaurant discounts, storewide sales, and much more. Sample“Summer Specials” include:.Hotels: Up to 30% off room rates at The Seagate Hotel & Spa and 20% off room rates at Aloft Delray Beach, Courtyard by Marriott Delray Beach, Hyatt Place Delray Beach.Restaurants: Summer prix-fixe menus at Amar Mediterranean Bistro, Avalon, Windy City Pizza, Jonny's Deli at Tony's Market and BOGOs at Deck 84.Retail: Up to 76% off certain items at Periwinkle; Up to 50% off swim and resort wear at Azuri and artisan brands at Delray Beach Kollective; and 10% off storewide at A Little Wyld.Wellness: Three weeks unlimited yoga classes for new students for $59 at Dancing Lion Studio; 50% off CoolPeel laser treatment at Spa Me Now; and new patient specials at Schrier Family ChiropracticFor the full list of #LoveDelray offers, please visit /lovedelray .“The #LoveDelray campaign is always special for the DDA as it gives us a chance to highlight our downtown businesses, hotels, and restaurants doing a little extra for our residents and visitors during the hot summer months,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA.“We love Delray Beach and we love our locals!”About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

