Spain's Barcelona Sacks Coach

MADRID, May 24 (KUNA) -- Spain's Barcelona

announced on Friday the dismissal of manager Xavi Hernandez, from his position by the end of the current season.

In an online

press statement, the Spanish club said: "Today Friday, FC Barcelona

president Joan Laporta has informed Xavi Hernandez that he will not be continuing as first team coach in the 2024-25 season."

German coach Hansi Flick is reportedly expected to succeed Hernandez. (end)

