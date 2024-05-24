Spain's Barcelona Sacks Coach

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, May 24 (KUNA) -- Spain's Barcelona
announced on Friday the dismissal of manager Xavi Hernandez, from his position by the end of the current season.
In an online
press statement, the Spanish club said: "Today Friday, FC Barcelona
president Joan Laporta has informed Xavi Hernandez that he will not be continuing as first team coach in the 2024-25 season."
German coach Hansi Flick is reportedly expected to succeed Hernandez. (end)
