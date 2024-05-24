Prohance Showcases Its New-Age Workplace Analytics And Operations Enablement Platform At SSON India In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ProHance's Workplace Analytics Innovations at SSON India, Bengaluru

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ProHance , the next-gen workplace analytics and operations enablement platform participated in the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON) India conference held in Bengaluru from April 16-19, 2024.The event brought together industry leaders, practitioners, and innovators to discuss the latest trends and advancements in the shared services and outsourcing sector. During the event, ProHance highlighted its commitment to transforming the way organizations manage and optimise their workforce.Saurabh Sharma - Senior Vice President, Growth and Demand Generation, ProHance, Ashish Kumar Jha - Vice President - Head of Business Automation, First American and Manu Mittal - Vice President, Head – Transition & Strategic Program Management, Straive participated in a fireside chat on 'Maximizing ROI from AI Investments in 2024 – Creating a Baseline View for Productivity and Efficiency.'"The conference provided an excellent platform for us to demonstrate how our advanced workplace analytics platform can empower organizations to achieve their strategic objectives. We look forward to continuing our engagement with the shared services and outsourcing community and contributing to its ongoing success,” said Saurabh Sharma, Senior Vice President, Growth and Demand Generation, ProHance.ProHance's participation at SSON India underscores its dedication to innovation and excellence in the segment of workplace analytics and operations enablement. As organizations continue to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape, ProHance remains committed to providing the tools and insights needed to drive performance and deliver exceptional results.For more information about ProHance and its suite of workplace management solutions, visitAbout ProHance:ProHance is a leading provider of innovative tools and capabilities for businesses. With a focus on elevating productivity, enforcing compliance, and amplifying customer satisfaction, ProHance's suite of tools and capabilities is designed to empower organizations to achieve their goals and succeed in today's dynamic business landscape. ProHance is committed to providing exceptional service and solutions to its clients and helping them drive towards strategic success.

