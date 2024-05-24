Mitch Gould And Nutritional Products International: Walmart's Sees Record-Breaking Earnings Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nutritional Products International (NPI), a leading global brand management firm, is celebrating alongside Walmart Inc. as the retail giant's stock surged to record levels following an exceptional fiscal first-quarter earnings report .Walmart's recent earnings report revealed a 21% rise in global e-commerce sales, with a notable 22% growth in Walmart U.S., driven by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery services. This remarkable achievement underscores the successful adaptation to evolving consumer preferences and the importance of a robust online presence in today's retail landscape.“Walmart's success story is a testament to the power of innovation and responsiveness in retail,” said Mitch Gould.“At NPI, we share a similar commitment to leveraging cutting-edge strategies to drive growth for our clients in the health and wellness sector. I sold Walmart nationally, and we are thrilled to see our partners like Walmart achieve such phenomenal success.”Gould has partnered with celebrities to develop popular beverages, like actor Steven Seagal. The two developed“Lightning Bolt Energy Drink.”“Lightning Bolt was an instant hit with Amazon, the largest online retailer, Walmart, the largest brick-and-mortar retailer, and 7-11, the largest convenience store retailer,” Gould said.“We went from concept to shelf in less than a year. We developed the drink, packaging, promotion, and distribution in under 12 months.”Gould's extensive experience includes placing high-profile products in major retail outlets such as Walmart.“Walmart's achievement is a source of inspiration for us at NPI,” Gould added.“Their commitment to enhancing the customer experience through innovative solutions aligns with our mission to deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”As NPI continues to support health and wellness brands in achieving their market potential, Gould remains optimistic about the future of retail. With a strong focus on e-commerce and a strategic approach to distribution, NPI is well-positioned to help brands capitalize on emerging opportunities in the dynamic U.S. market.For further information on Nutritional Products International, please visit .MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Kayla Zadel

InHealth Media

+1 561-544-0719

email us here