Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market Outlook: Future Trends And Investment Opportunities

Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market Outlook

Rising demand for maintaining aircraft surfaces and ensuring corrosion-free and hygienic conditions for commercial aircraft.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global aerospace maintenance chemical market was valued at $7.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $13.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of top investment pockets, winning strategies, market drivers and opportunities, market size and estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Key Growth Drivers:

- Growing Flight Frequency: Increased air travel, particularly among the middle class due to higher disposable incomes.

- Expanding Use of Cleaners: Extensive application of cleaners for aircraft maintenance.

Challenges:

High Maintenance Costs: These costs could potentially hinder market growth.

Opportunities:

Upsurge in MRO Activities: Increased maintenance, repair, and overhaul activities in various countries are expected to create substantial growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation:

By Nature:

Inorganic Segment: Dominated the market with over half of the global share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Organic Segment: Also included in the analysis.

By Type of Aircraft:

Commercial Segment: Held more than two-fifths of the market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5%.

Other segments: Business, defense, and others.

By Region:

North America: Held the largest market share with over one-third of the global market in 2021.

LAMEA: Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.6%.

Key Market Players:

- Exxon Mobil Corporation

- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

- Arrow Solutions

- Eastman Chemical Company

- Florida Chemical

- The Dow Chemical Company

- Nuvite Chemical Compounds

- Aircraft Spruce and Specialty Co.

- Nexeo Solutions

- High Performance Composites & Coatings

